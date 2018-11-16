What are the Transportation Options Tripti Desai has to Reach Sabarimala? Listen to What Taxi Drivers Say

Trupti Desai had reached Cochin airport by 4 40 am and almost two hours later she has not been able to step out of the airport. Trupti has so far showed no signs of backing out and seemed well determined to go Sabarimala. Because of the court order that allows women of all ages to go Sabarimala, If Trupti doesn’t go back from her stand of visiting Sabarimala, Police, at some point will have to make travel arrangements.

Trupti can hire a prepaid taxi from the airport, but the airport taxi owners and drivers have said that they are not going to take Trupti to Sabarimala. Obviously, there are devotees among drivers and they are also aware of what can go wrong with protests erupting at different parts of the state against her visit.

Trupti can try and arrange a tourist taxi, but it won’t be easy to find a tourist taxi either. Eventually, it might come to a stage where the police themselves will have to take Trupti to Sabarimala but with chances of protests at many places, it remains to be seen if Police would risk it.