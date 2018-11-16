Why women activists are so eager to enter temple: Tasslima Nasreen

Bangladeshi writer and women rights campaigner Taslima Nasreen has questioned female activists who are “eager to enter” the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The writer who lives an exiled life due to religious fundamentalists threat to her life asked such activists to concentrate on issues such as sexual abuse and rape.

She asked this through her social media page. She tweeted that women activists must focus on villages where domestic violence, rape, and sexual abuse are rampant.

“I do not understand why women activists are so eager to enter Sabarimala. Better they should enter the villages where women suffer from domestic violence, rape, sexual abuse, hate, where girls have no access to education, health-care, and no freedom to take a job or get equal pay,” she tweeted on Friday.