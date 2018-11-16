Women goes to hospital for stomach pain, doctors find metal objects

A group of doctors in Ahmedabad, India, were astonished to discover dozens of metal objects, including bracelets, rings, and hairpins wedged in a woman’s stomach. These objects were later removed from her stomach. The woman had complained of severe abdominal pain and tests exposed she had been consuming metal objects over a long period of time.

The woman, known only as Sangita, was found traveling on streets and is said to be suffering from ‘acuphagia’, an uncommon disorder of consuming sharp metallic and indigestible matters. She had even consumed a ‘mangalsutra’, a traditional necklace worn by married Hindu women in India.

Doctors revealed the safety pins consumed by the woman had to some extent punch a hole in her lungs while another pointed pin had punctured her stomach walls which required an emergency surgery to take out the objects.

Dr. Nitin Parmar, senior surgeon at the Ahmedabad Civil hospital said that the stomach of the woman had become rock hard. When they conducted the X-ray, it showed a swelling in her stomach.

Although all the objects were removed from her stomach through a surgery, the woman will be kept in observation to make sure that she does not consume any longer metal objects.