Make In India : India developing advance Anti-Ballistic Missiles Systems for Army

Eastern Air Command Chief, Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar on Friday said that India is also developing systems to defend itself from ballistic missiles of more capability.

“We will have this capability (S-400 Triumf missile system) to defeat any space base threat of a certain velocity as the velocity of space threat keep going higher and higher we will have to develop other systems. But our own nation is developing systems to defend ourselves from ballistic missiles of more capability,” he told a group of journalists at the North Eastern Council headquarters in Meghalaya.

He said the state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also developing Program AD ballistic missile system, which will be more capable in intercepting of an incoming targets.

“After Triumpf, it is going to be an Indian system (Program Air Defence) which will be more capable. It will not only intercept within our own atmosphere but outside our atmosphere as well.”

“We have tasted success. I was skeptical as anyone else but having seen the Program AD functions. I think it is just a matter of few minor glitches and other issues to be set right. We have a very capable air defence system and more importantly it is make in India system, which will be more cost effective, more widely available for us with little secrecy because everything will be known by us,” the Air Marshal said.

He said the S-400 Triumf capability, which will be in India’s possession in 23 months from now, is to is to defeat the air borne or space borne besides giving the ability to defend India very effectively right as low as 20 metres above the ground into the space.

India and Russia signed an agreement for the purchase of the missile system in 2016 .