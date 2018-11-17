Latest NewsEntertainment

Tamannah is too hot to Handle in ‘Next Enti’ Trailer

Nov 17, 2018, 05:47 pm IST
The trailer of ‘Next Enti’, an upcoming Telugu romantic movie written and directed by Kunal Kohli is released and its turning heads. The film is produced by Raina Joshi and Akshai Puri, the film has Sundeep Kishan and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role along with Navdeep, Sarat Babu, Poonam Kaur & Larissa in the supporting roles. Tamannah Bhatia is extremely hot in the trailer. Watch it for yourself:

Leon James composed the songs and background score for this movie. Gopu Kishore Reddy has written the dialogues for this movie

