Trupti Desai Says She Will Use guerrilla tactics and try to Visit Sabarimala

Trupti Desai’s attempt to visit Sabarimala had reached nowhere as the Bhoomatha Brigade leader couldn’t even step out of the airport at Cochin. It is known that Trupti had a bad reception even at Mumbai airport. But it seems, none of the experience has detered the spirit of the activist as she said she will attempt to enter Sabarimala again.

Trutpi says she is planning to use guerilla tactics and come unannounced next time which basically means to disguise herself and then come secretly without anybody knowing.

“When we landed at Kochi airport, protestors gathered there hurled abuses at us and threatened us to go back. The police, too, requested us to leave saying anything can happen. We didn’t want anything to happen to the people of the state because of us, so we decided to return. Police have told us that they’ll provide us security the next time we visit. This time we went there after announcing, but the next time we won’t announce that we’re visiting but will follow guerrilla tactics

She further said the Kerala government had failed to provide security to women wanting to visit Sabarimala. She further condemned the “hooliganism” witnessed at Kochi airport upon her arrival.