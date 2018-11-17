Society is largely split in its opinion about the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Young women’s entry. With each passing day, more and more celebrities are coming up with their opinion on the issue and Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal may have subtly conveyed his opinion on the issue.

While the actor had not stated anything explicitly, he has shared a picture in which he is seen with folded hands with the words “Swamiye Saranam”. Right-wing supporters have taken this as the super star’s indirect acknowledgement of the ongoing protests to protect the customs and traditions of Sabarimala.