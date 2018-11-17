KeralaLatest News

Was Mohanlal Revealing his Stand on Sabarimala Issue through his FB post? Check this Out

Nov 17, 2018, 05:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Society is largely split in its opinion about the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Young women’s entry. With each passing day, more and more celebrities are coming up with their opinion on the issue and Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal may have subtly conveyed his opinion on the issue.

While the actor had not stated anything explicitly, he has shared a picture in which he is seen with folded hands with the words “Swamiye Saranam”. Right-wing supporters have taken this as the super star’s indirect acknowledgement of the ongoing protests to protect the customs and traditions of Sabarimala.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 24, 2018, 06:18 am IST

Nawaz Sharif demands medical facilities in jail

May 4, 2017, 05:10 pm IST

Kerala government to promote Eco-friendly weddings

Dec 20, 2017, 04:06 pm IST

Manju Warrier to make huge return back with Mini screen series

Anushka Sharma Stunning Pictures
Apr 24, 2018, 03:00 pm IST

Anushka’s Stunning Look Shocks All

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close