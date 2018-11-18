“Ajmal Kasab Was Surprised to See Hindus and Muslims Eating Together,” Reveals Former Commando

Asif Mulani a Former Mumbai Police Commando remembers his encounter with Ajmal Kasab. After surviving all the shooting and action, Mulani joined the team formed to investigate Kasab.

“We were put on Kasab’s security duty 24×7 basis. None of us went home for a month. Kasab was surprised when all of us in the team (Hindus and Muslims) would sit together to eat. He could not comprehend that we live peacefully and happily in our country. Kasab was told that Muslims harassed and persecuted lot in India”

Mulani said he felt like killing Kasab. “I felt like killing him [Kasab] for what he has done to my friends, colleagues and my mentor Kamte saheb. It was really tough to control my emotions.”