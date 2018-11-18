Newlywed Deepika Padukone and Hubby Ranveer Singh spotted at Airport: See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dreamy wedding at Lake Como in Italy has left their fans, followers and well-wishers asking for more.

Even though the DeepVeer fans haven’t yet got too many glimpses into their ethereal wedding ceremonies yet, today is the day that the newlyweds are expected to return to the bay. After almost a week-long wedding festivities, the couple is set to return to Mumbai along with their family members including Deepika’s parents Ujjala Padukone and Prakash Padukone, Ranveer’s parents Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and their sisters Anisha Padukone and Ritika Bhavnani.

Just last night, a photograph surfaced on the internet wherein it was claimed that the couple was snapped at the Milan airport. While Ranveer was seen in the luggage counter, Deepika was seen far behind in the background.