Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi team up for a romantic thriller

With a short three-year long career, Sai Pallavi has already made a mark in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries. After working with the likes of Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan, Sai Pallavi has bagged her next Malayalam film with another young star – Fahadh Faasil. The two are teaming up for a romantic thriller directed by debutant Vivek.

Unlike the regular heroine roles, the film has high scope for performance, which includes doing action sequences. This yet to be titled movie also has an ensemble supporting cast comprising of Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Shanthi Krishna, Renji Panicker, Sudev Nair, Surabhi Lakshmi and Lena. PF Mathews, who penned the widely acclaimed ‘Ee Maa Yau’, is penning the dialogues for this movie.

Shoot for the movie has commenced today in Ootty. More details regarding the technical crew are expected to be officially announced shortly.