Make In India : India’s first engine less train conducts trial run successfully

In a boost to Make in India, Trial run of India’s first engineless train, “Train 18” was successfully conducted on tracks at Moradabad-Rampur section of Northern Indian Railways on Sunday morning.

During the trial run, the train was made to run at different speeds and its breaking was also checked.

“Train 18” was first scheduled to set-in-motion on Moradabad-Bareilly section for the first trial. However, due to some blockade on the stretch, the authorities took the decision to change the trial track at the eleventh hour.

According to Railways, the train was made to run at three different speeds of 30 kilometers per hour (Km/hr), 50 Km/hr and 60 Km/hr respectively. The maximum speed of the “Train 18” is 220 Km/hr.

“The train was tested at different speeds during the trial run. Initially, the train was sped at 30 Km/hr for testing train followed by 50 Km/hr. While the third time it was made to run at 60 Km/hr while an eye was also kept on the functioning of its breaks apart from other parameters over which the train was tested,” said Assistant Operations Manager (AOM), Coaching, DP Singh said.

During its trial run members of various dedicated teams who worked upon the circuit, cleaning and other aspects of the train were present. According to officials, Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) also created a working desk inside the train to keep a vigil on train speed, jerking and other features.

This train comprised of as many as 16 coaches including the driving coach with around 44 seats and 78 seats installed in trailer coaches. Two disabled-friendly toilets have also been installed in the train and there is a space for baby care along with special pantry units.