Three People Killed in a Grenade Attack: Several Injured

Three people were killed and 10 injured in a grenade attack on a congregation of the Nirankari sect in Amritsar.

The grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons at 11:30 am at a religious congregation of ‘Nirankaris’ which was being held at Rajasansi village, according to eyewitness accounts.

“A grenade has been lobbed and 5-10 persons have been injured in the incident,” a senior Punjab police official, who visited the incident spot, told reporters. Three persons were killed in the incident, the official said.

Police have launched an investigation and are studying footage from CCTV cameras in the area. Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that a group of six to seven JeM terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area.

The state was put on alert after four persons snatched an SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week.