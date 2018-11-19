CPI(M) to hold 2-day conference in Tripura

Two-day state conference of CPI(M) would be held from November 25 to discuss its strategy after the new BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura came to power in the state in March.

“We have invited General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former general secretary Prakash Karat, and politburo member Brinda Karat to join the state conference. However, whether they would be able to attend it is yet to be confirmed,” state secretary Bijan Dhar told reporters. He said there would be no public meeting as part of the state conference.

The state committee meeting held today also condemned alleged attacks on party functionaries like MLA Narayan Choudhury at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district two days ago, when they were returning from a party meeting. Opposition leader Manik Sarkar, who also joined the meeting, was held inside a party office for several hours by alleged BJP supporters till police rescued Sarkar and escorted him to Agartala. Party workers and leaders were being attacked by the activists of the ruling coalition and they were also facing in distributing the state party mouthpiece, ‘Daily Desher Katha’, CPI(M) Dhar alleged.