Mollywood Couples Dileep and Kavya name their Baby Girl: Suggested by Meenakshi

Mahalakshmi for sure is a beautiful name and we sure hope that the couple releases some photos of the adorable little munchkin very soon and lights up our screens.

Nov 19, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Malayalam actor Dileep and wife Kavya Madhavan welcomed a baby girl into the world on October 19. As per the reports, the family has named the child Mahalakshmi at a naming ceremony.

The duo has been very particular in not releasing any photos of their newborn. Another interesting fact about the name is it was Dileep’s elder daughter Meenakshi who had suggested the name. Meenakshi is Dileep’s daughter from his ex-wife Manju and is currently studying in college at Chennai.

