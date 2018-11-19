” I was pretty nervous to face the camera” says Preity Zinta

Bollywood’s bubbly girl Preity is returning to her home industry after a long gap. Preity Zinta, is all set for her comeback to films after a decade with “Bhaiaji Superhit”. She says the movie has given her new challenges as an actor and she was quite nervous on the first day of the shoot.

Sharing her experience of working in her comeback film she said,”I was pretty nervous to face the camera after a long gap.?I was so worried that I thought I forgot acting. This is not only the film that I was doing after a long time but also I was exploring a new genre.”

“I never wear a sari in any of my films, never played a funny character like Sapna Dubey and above all that I had to learn a new dialect as the film is set in North India. I had challenges and excitement to get on to the film set,” said the actress.

Starting with “Dil Se” in 1998, Preity acted in several commercially successful films like “Soldier”, “Kya Kehna”, “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega”, “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy” and “Veer Zara” among many others.

“Bhaiaji Superhit” also features Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, and Ameesha Patel.

Preity’s last big released film was the 2008 “Heroes” which also featured Sunny.

“Bhaiaji Superhit” is releasing on November 23.