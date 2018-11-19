Latest NewsIndia

J&K : BSF jawan killed, 3 others injured in blast at border outpost

The injured troopers have been shifted to hospital for treatment

Nov 19, 2018, 09:56 pm IST
A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed and three others were injured in an accidental explosion on Monday at a border outpost in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

BSF sources said the incident happened after a grenade exploded accidentally at Manguchak border outpost.

“The explosion took place around 5.15 pm. One BSF trooper was killed and three others were injured in this explosion.

“The injured troopers have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” sources said.

