OMG..! Taimur Ali Khan’s rate is higher than any superstars’ picture

Nov 19, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
During yesterday’s episode of Koffee with Karan the guests were father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan the two spillled a lot of secrets regarding their home life and work life. One interesting tidbit we got from the show was that Taimur is highest on the rate card of the paparazzi.

Saif revealed that Taimur’s rate is Rs 1500 per picture amongst paparazzi. He said he’s been told this by his father in law. Karan adds he thinks its higher and says that Taimur’s rate is higher than any superstars’ picture. He also says that he is at the bottom of that list.

In one of the earlier interviews, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur has learnt a few new words and he now calls Saif “Abba”. Saif also added that he screams “gum” whenever he sees a chewing gum.

