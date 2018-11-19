“We have the Rights to Break the Prohibitory Orders at Sabarimala”: P. S Sreedharan Pillai

BJP State president Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai has responded to the arrest of protestors at Sabarimala who broke the prohibitory orders. He said BJP will demand a judicial inquiry against the mass arrest of devotees. “On what basis were they arrested? People have the rights to break 144. If it is broken, a petty case is what should have been taken”‘ he said.

“BJP will consider filing a case against officers who misused the powers to arrest others. Prohibitory orders are needless in Sabarimala. When prohibitory orders are still on, what should those devotees who came together under same guruswamy should do? Should they split and go different ways”. He asked