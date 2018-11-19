World Toilet Day : IIT Delhi students gift Indian women with stand and pee device

On the occasion of World Toilet Day,Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi launched a stand-and-pee device named ‘Sanfe’, standing for sanitation for female, as a gift to those women who like to avoid public washrooms on account of hygiene reasons.

Priced at a convenient cost of Rs 10, the device has been tried and tested at the AIIMS, New Delhi. The device was launched under a #StandUpForYourself campaign which would distribute as many as one lakh free samples of the product to women across the nation.

Sanfe co-founder Archit Agarwal, a BTech student told news reporting agency PTI that every one out of two women in India is exposed to the risk of contracting Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) while using dirty public washrooms. He added that the device was innovated because of this concern so that women can protect themselves from the probability of getting infected by maintaining a safe distance from the toilet seats.

The females will also be liberated from the constant pressure of suppressing their urge to pee by means of Sanfe. An ideal product for pregnant women, differently-abled women and those females with arthritis, the device could be used at public washrooms constructed at railways stations, bus terminals and in trains. The product is water resistant, flexible, gentle on skin and biodegradable in nature, besides having been designed ergonomically. It could also be used by women who are menstruating.