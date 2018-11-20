Blast at Army explosive depot : 4 killed, Several injured

A blast is reported in army depot at Wardha, Maharashtra early morning on Tuesday.

As per the report, four people are killed, several injured in the explosion in Pulgaon Army depot.

According to initial reports, The blast occurred in Sonegao Abaji village when old ammunition exploded while explosives were being destroyed at the firing range.

In May, 2016, at least 16 Defence personnel, including two Army officers, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at one of Asia’s biggest ammunition depot in Pulgaon, Wardha. The depot houses the largest stockpile of weapons in the country.