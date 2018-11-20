Latest NewsIndia

Blast at Army explosive depot : 4 killed, Several injured

The blast occurred in Sonegao Abaji village

Nov 20, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Less than a minute
representative image

A blast is reported in army depot at Wardha, Maharashtra early morning on Tuesday.

As per the report, four people are killed, several injured in the explosion in Pulgaon Army depot.

According to initial reports, The blast occurred in Sonegao Abaji village when old ammunition exploded while explosives were being destroyed at the firing range.

In May, 2016, at least 16 Defence personnel, including two Army officers, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at one of Asia’s biggest ammunition depot in Pulgaon, Wardha. The depot houses the largest stockpile of weapons in the country.

Tags

Related Articles

Gmail
Apr 27, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Gmail is getting a major overhaul. Here is all you need to know.

Jan 4, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

When North Korea and South Korea talked over a Phone ; After almost two years

minor molested
Sep 20, 2018, 12:42 pm IST

Private School’s Principal & Clerk Molests Minor Student For 9 Months

nestle
Jun 28, 2017, 08:01 am IST

Chemicals found in Nestle’s and Reliance’s milk powder

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close