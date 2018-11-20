KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

DYFI activists attack CPI local committee office

Nov 20, 2018, 03:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPI local committee office in Thrissur was attacked by DYFI activists. The local committee office at Peringottukara was attacked following the victory of AISF in Peringottukara ITI. AISF members were also attacked by SFI-DYFI activists earlier.

Although CPI and CPIM are allies and are the main parties of the ruling Left Democratic Front, their student’s wing usually attack each other in the campuses in Kerala.  SFI which is the stronger students association in Kerala does not allow other students organizations in the campuses.

