Latest NewsInternational

Australia discards UN migration pact

Nov 21, 2018, 01:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Australia discards the UN migration pact. The Australian government announced that it would reject a UN migration pact. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in a joint statement with his home and foreign ministers, said, adopting the pact would risk encouraging illegal entry to Australia.

The pact was already denounced by the United States. Conservative governments in Europe like Poland, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic had also refused to sign the pact.

The UN Global Compact for Migration was agreed in July after 18 months of negotiations and is due to be adopted next month.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 8, 2018, 05:05 pm IST

Congress Workers burning effigies of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala

Dec 2, 2017, 11:00 pm IST

J&K : No Mercy, Militants will be targeted and killed, says Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Yogi
Feb 20, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath flags off 100 motorcycles for ‘UP-100’ service

Reasons Why Sex Is Important In Your Relationship
Apr 14, 2018, 09:17 am IST

Reasons Why Sex Is Important In Your Relationship

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close