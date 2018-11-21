Australia discards UN migration pact

Australia discards the UN migration pact. The Australian government announced that it would reject a UN migration pact. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in a joint statement with his home and foreign ministers, said, adopting the pact would risk encouraging illegal entry to Australia.

The pact was already denounced by the United States. Conservative governments in Europe like Poland, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic had also refused to sign the pact.

The UN Global Compact for Migration was agreed in July after 18 months of negotiations and is due to be adopted next month.