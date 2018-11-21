Mohanlal gets slammed for his insensitive comments on #MeToo Movement

Mohanlal, the actor and the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), was speaking at a press conference in Dubai regarding the programme Onnanu Nammal to raise funds for Kerala Flood Rehabilitation. He was asked about the trending #MeToo movement.

The actor said that it will die out soon and as of now it is more of a fashion which will be short-lived. However, the actor also commented that he is entitled to speak about # MeToo only when he faces it. His comments did not go down well with the Social media users. They slammed the superstar for his irresponsible and insensitive comments.