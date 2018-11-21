Mohanlal gets slammed for his insensitive comments on #MeToo Movement

Mohanlal, the actor and the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), was speaking at a press conference in Dubai regarding the programme Onnanu Nammal to raise funds for Kerala Flood Rehabilitation. He was asked about the trending #MeToo movement.
The actor said that it will die out soon and as of now it is more of a fashion which will be short-lived. However, the actor also commented that he is entitled to speak about # MeToo only when he faces it. His comments did not go down well with the Social media users. They slammed the superstar for his irresponsible and insensitive comments.
Post Your Comments