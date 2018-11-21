Woman in UAE killed and cooked her ex-lover: Served as Dish to Workers

A Moroccan woman minced and cooked her ex-lover’s flesh in a traditional Arabic dish called machboos, which she served to a group of construction labourers working near her house. She then threw the rest of the remains to the dogs in the neighbourhood.

A source at the Al Ain prosecution said the woman confessed to chopping her lover’s remains. The 30-year-old woman told the prosecution that she butchered the victim – who was in his 20s – to get back at him for dumping her after seven years of financial support.

The victim’s brother who lives in Ajman filed a missing-person report last January. When he went to the couple’s home and asked the accused about his brother, she said she didn’t know where he was and that they broke up after she learned that the man was about to marry another woman.

He then spotted a human tooth in a blender, giving rise to a suspicion of murder and then leading to the woman’s recent arrest. The Al Ain Police conducted DNA tests that proved that the tooth and the rest of the blender’s contents belonged to the deceased.

During the police investigation, the woman said that after chopping her boyfriend’s body, she asked her friend to clean up the house and get rid of the remains.