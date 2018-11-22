Benefits of Neem Oil you never knew

Neem oil is a vegetable oil extracted from the fruits and seeds of neem tree. Neem oil is highly effective in treating dandruff. This wonderful oil makes your scalp smooth. Itchy scalp due to dandruff can be cured by the application of neem oil.
Facts about Neem Oil:
- Store neem oil in a cool, dry place.
- Keep it away from direct sunlight.
- Don’t refrigerate neem oil.
- It is recommended to do a patch test first before you apply neem oil to your scalp.
- Neem oil can be used to protect stored grains and legumes.
- It is also used as an effective insecticide.
