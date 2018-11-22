Donald Trump Upset With Pakistan, Stops this Aid

Pakistan’s international relation has always been strained and its ties between the US and Pakistan hit a new low after the former suspended its $1.66 billion security assistance to Pakistan on Wednesday. This is after President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of not doing enough against combatting terrorism, Pentagon said.

US President Donald Trump reiterated that the $1.3 billion in aid to Pakistan will remain suspended until the country acts against militant safe havens inside its territory.

“USD 1.66 billion of security assistance to Pakistan is suspended,” PTI quoted Col Rob Manning, spokesman of the Department of Defence, as saying.

During the interview, Trump claimed that Pakistan, despite knowing the whereabouts of Osama Bin Laden, harboured the terrorist in Abbottabad before the US commandos eventually gunned him down in a raid in 2011.

“And we give Pakistan USD 1.3 billion a year. … (Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them USD 1.3 billion a year — which we don’t give them anymore, by the way, I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us,” he said.