How To Use Honey For Dry Skin

As Your Daily Face Moisturizer
Manuka Honey Face Cream
You Will Need
- ½ cup shea butter
- 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel
- 5 drops tea tree essential oil
- 3 tablespoons rose water
- 1 teaspoon Manuka honey (or raw organic honey)
Method
- Use a double boiler to melt the shea butter.
- Mix it with rose water, aloe vera gel, and honey.
- Transfer the mixture to a glass bowl and let it cool (or refrigerate).
- Whip it well for 5 minutes to get a fluffy, creamy white texture.
- Scoop it and store in a jar.
- Use it as your daily moisturizer or night cream.
Honey And Lavender Cream
You Will Need
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon argan oil
- 1 ½ teaspoons raw organic honey
- 1 teaspoon beeswax
- ½ teaspoon vitamin E oil
- 5 drops lavender essential oil
- 5 drops frankincense essential oil
Method
- Mix the argan oil and beeswax in a bowl and microwave for 30 seconds.
- Let the mixture cool down. Add lavender, frankincense, and vitamin E oils to the mixture.
- Store it in a glass jar and use as a night cream.
Note: Use the creams within 3-4 months.
