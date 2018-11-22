Latest NewsBeauty

How To Use Honey For Dry Skin

Nov 22, 2018, 07:24 am IST
Less than a minute
Beauty-Benefits-Of-Honey

As Your Daily Face Moisturizer

Manuka Honey Face Cream

You Will Need

  • ½ cup shea butter
  • 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel
  • 5 drops tea tree essential oil
  • 3 tablespoons rose water
  • 1 teaspoon Manuka honey (or raw organic honey)

Method

  • Use a double boiler to melt the shea butter.
  • Mix it with rose water, aloe vera gel, and honey.
  • Transfer the mixture to a glass bowl and let it cool (or refrigerate).
  • Whip it well for 5 minutes to get a fluffy, creamy white texture.
  • Scoop it and store in a jar.
  • Use it as your daily moisturizer or night cream.

Honey And Lavender Cream

You Will Need

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon argan oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons raw organic honey
  • 1 teaspoon beeswax
  • ½ teaspoon vitamin E oil
  • 5 drops lavender essential oil
  • 5 drops frankincense essential oil

Method

  • Mix the argan oil and beeswax in a bowl and microwave for 30 seconds.
  • Let the mixture cool down. Add lavender, frankincense, and vitamin E oils to the mixture.
  • Store it in a glass jar and use as a night cream.

Note: Use the creams within 3-4 months.

