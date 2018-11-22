How To Use Honey For Dry Skin

As Your Daily Face Moisturizer

Manuka Honey Face Cream

You Will Need

½ cup shea butter

3 tablespoons aloe vera gel

5 drops tea tree essential oil

3 tablespoons rose water

1 teaspoon Manuka honey (or raw organic honey)

Method

Use a double boiler to melt the shea butter.

Mix it with rose water, aloe vera gel, and honey.

Transfer the mixture to a glass bowl and let it cool (or refrigerate).

Whip it well for 5 minutes to get a fluffy, creamy white texture.

Scoop it and store in a jar.

Use it as your daily moisturizer or night cream.

Honey And Lavender Cream

You Will Need

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon argan oil

1 ½ teaspoons raw organic honey

1 teaspoon beeswax

½ teaspoon vitamin E oil

5 drops lavender essential oil

5 drops frankincense essential oil

Method

Mix the argan oil and beeswax in a bowl and microwave for 30 seconds.

Let the mixture cool down. Add lavender, frankincense, and vitamin E oils to the mixture.

Store it in a glass jar and use as a night cream.

Note: Use the creams within 3-4 months.