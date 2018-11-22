Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi and Ishaan spotted together in casual avatars: See Pics

Nov 22, 2018, 07:02 am IST
Janhvi and Ishaan’s chemistry created a lot of buzz and rumours of them dating each other started doing the rounds after Dhadak. While they have always denied these rumours, they are often spotted together and today as well, they were snapped together by the paparazzi.

They were in Bandra, Mumbai and were in the best of their casual avatars. While Janhvi was wearing white basic t-shirt and grey chequered pant with no make-up, Ishaan was dressed in an olive t-shirt and black shorts but the best part about him certainly was his energy which is infectious.

Check out their pics.

