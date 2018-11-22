Late woman Passenger chases plane on Runway at Airport: Video

A passenger who showed up late for her flight decided to chase after the plane instead of waiting to catch the next flight out.

The woman, identified by local media as Hana, missed her flight at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport on Sunday morning (Nov 18) when she did not show up at the boarding gate on time.

She had been booked on a Citilink flight headed to Jakarta, the airport confirmed in a statement to Detik News. “The passenger was booked on the Citilink flight QG193 bound for Jakarta. She had checked in at 6.27am and had been told that the boarding time was 6.50am.

“But even after three calls and a final call she did not turn up at the boarding gate,” an airport spokesman said. Ten minutes before the plane was scheduled to take off, the woman broke through security at the boarding gate and dashed onto the tarmac.

A video of the woman on the tarmac was posted on social media. It shows two airport staff members holding on to her as she struggles to break free. At one point during the struggle, the woman falls to the ground.