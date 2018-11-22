CinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Saif says that he feel happy when kareena calls him ‘beautiful’

Nov 22, 2018, 10:10 pm IST
Saif Ali Khan says he feels very happy when his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor calls him ‘beautiful’.

Kareena recently said, that both Saif and his daughter Sara Ali Khan, who appeared together on a chat show “Koffee with Karan”, are a deadly combination of beauty and brains.

When asked about the same, Saif, told that “I feel very happy whenever she calls me beautiful.”

Kareena is making her debut as a radio show presenter and has launched the show called ‘What Women Want’.

The actor was talking at the success party of his latest film “Baazaar”

