Unheard Lovestory of Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have been one of Bollywood’s most active couples. Whether it’s a festive party or an awards ceremony, you can be sure to spot the Kundras at most starry celebrations, always smiling and holding hands.

Shilpa Shetty is a well known Bollywood star, and Raj Kundra is a London based businessman. Raj was his business acquaintance, whom she had met during a business meeting, and Raj was helping her with the promotion of her perfume brand.

Maybe the magic perfume played it’s charm and the young couple instantly clicked. It was love at first sight. They were instantly attracted to each other. Although they had denied this fact initially, as time passed by this couple began to grow closer and began to spend more and more time together.

They enjoyed each other’s company. Even before they could know, they were in love. Shilpa casually dropped the bomb when she declared in an interview that she was dating someone, and she was hoping that he turns out to be “THE ONE”. Although she was careful enough not to reveal his name, everyone knew that she was talking about Raj.

Raj was already married when he met Shilpa. On revelation of Raj and Shilpa’s relationship, Shilpa was wrongly accused by Raj’s former wife, Kavita, of allegedly damaging her relationship with her husband.

She said that because of Shilpa, Raj had left her and her newborn daughter. But this couple stood by each other and proved Kavita’s allegations to be false. Raj clarified that his marriage had already come to an end. Kavita had broken off the marriage and left Raj about 12 months earlier.

November 22nd, 2009, which this couple was tied together in the holy bond of matrimony. Their immense love for each other finally got a name. It was a BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDING in the true sense. And this is when their true journey actually began. This couple has been blessed by a baby boy- Viaan Raj Kundra.

Be it the IIFA Awards, a Diwali get-together, Karva Chauth or Ganpati visarjan, you can see Raj and Shilpa mark the most special moments in their lives with happy pictures. In Shilpa’s words, “I have found my home in your heart, and love in your soul. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”