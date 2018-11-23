CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

24 Kisses generating controversy even before release: Watch Viral Making Video here

Nov 23, 2018, 08:03 am IST
Like most of Friday’s that have gone by, this coming one too will have multiple releases. However, it is only 24 Kisses that is generating some buzz. Right from the first look poster, the title and promos, the kisses have kept 24 Kisses in the news. There was a little controversy too recently in the run-up to the Friday release. It has helped in the awareness of the movie, and that is getting highlighted through the bookings. It is not massive or anything, but definitely better than the other releases which are negligible.


The trailer and the lyrical videos showed the romantic moments between the lead pair, Adith and Hebah Patel. The videos had also received a good reception from the audience. Directed by AyodhyaKumar Krishnamsetty, 24 Kisses also stars Naresh, Rao Ramesh, and Aditi Myakal in important roles.

The makers have now released a new making video from the film, which shows the process of shooting the romantic sequences between the leads.

Shot by Uday Gurrala, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on November 23rd, to spread some love and romance among the audiences.

