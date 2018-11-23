Amit Shah accidentally falls from helicopter while on campaign : Watch Video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah accidentally fell from his chopper while on a campaign trail to Mizoram.The incident happened on Thursday at the Tlabung village in West Tuipui constituency.

According to local media reports, Amit Shah accidentally slipped and fell from his helicopter after it landed at Tlabung village in West Tuipui assembly constituency of Mizoram assembly. The BJP chief missed a step while exiting the chopper and fell flat on the ground. Latestly could not verify the news. Mizoram has been ruled by the Congress since 2008, and the BJP is trying to make inroads in the state.

He missed a step while exiting the chopper and fell flat on the ground.West Tuipui is a stronghold of the Chakma tribe in South Western Mizoram and the Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) is trying to lure the Chakma voters.

It is one of the two constituencies in Mizoram where the BJP has a chance of making a mark in Mizoram.

The incumbent Congress legislator Nihar Kanti Chakma will fight a pitch battle with Kina Ranjan Chakma.