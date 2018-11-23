Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Election Commission hints Poll dates in Jammu and Kashmir

Nov 23, 2018, 06:16 am IST
The mainstream political parties on Thursday tried to corner Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the decision to dissolve the state Assembly. In the latest development, the Election Commission said that the fresh elections in the state would be held within the next six months even as it did not rule out the possibility of holding polls there before the Lok Sabha Elections due next year.

Announcing about the elections, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said, “The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May … it could be held before parliamentary elections also.”

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly on Wednesday evening after Peoples’ Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form a government along with the support of her arch-rival Omar Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) and the Congress. They claimed the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly.

