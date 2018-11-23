For molesting flight attendant, an Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore

An Indian origin man based in Australia has been jailed in Singapore for molesting a flight attendant. The 34-year old Paranjape Niranjan Jayant, who works for a logistics firm, misbehaved to a cabin crew on board a Singapore-bound flight. He has been sentenced for three months.

He has pleaded guilty to two charges of molestation of the 25-year-old flight attendant in August and had one charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

During the eight-hour flight from Sydney to Singapore, Jayant approached the flight attendant a few times to ask for her phone number, but she ignored him. The business class passenger on board a Scoot flight also caressed the attendant’s left hip. The attendant moved away from him and he told her she was beautiful before returning to his seat. About an hour before landing, Jayant approached the woman and molested her, the report said.

The woman immediately alerted her supervisor. She later lodged a report at the Changi Airport Terminal police post.