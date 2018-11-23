Sushant Singh Rajput Prepare himself For carrying Sara Ali Khan on his Back: See Pics

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Kedarnath’s trailer has received rave reviews from the audience. In the film, Sushant is playing the role of a Muslim pithoo who carries the tourist on his back to help them with their journey. Now, the actor has shared a prep picture where he is seen prepping to carry the load on his back. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a picture from the gym where he is seen on a treadmill. In the picture, he is seen carrying a heavy load as he preps for the film.

On a related note, the film showcases the beautiful love story of a Muslim pithoo (Sushant) and a Hindu tourist (Sara). It faces the wrath of nature. The story is set in the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods. With powerful plot and stunning visuals, Kedarnath looks promising.