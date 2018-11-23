Sushant Singh Rajput Prepare himself For carrying Sara Ali Khan on his Back: See Pics

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Kedarnath’s trailer has received rave reviews from the audience. In the film, Sushant is playing the role of a Muslim pithoo who carries the tourist on his back to help them with their journey. Now, the actor has shared a prep picture where he is seen prepping to carry the load on his back. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a picture from the gym where he is seen on a treadmill. In the picture, he is seen carrying a heavy load as he preps for the film.
On a related note, the film showcases the beautiful love story of a Muslim pithoo (Sushant) and a Hindu tourist (Sara). It faces the wrath of nature. The story is set in the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods. With powerful plot and stunning visuals, Kedarnath looks promising.
Mujhe Bharam Tha Jo Hai Mera, Tha Kabhi Nahi Mera, Aarth Kya Nirath Kya, Jo Bhi Hai Sabhi Tera.. Tere Samne Hai Jhuka, Mere Sar Pe Haath Rakh Tera ??? ??? ?? ?????… ??? (One who has three eyes. One who makes happy, prosperous, gives peace of mind and takes care about you. One who is beyond Time and Space. I bow down to you ?? ??) #kedarnathpreparations @gattukapoor @saraalikhan95 #Rsvp
