To get better crop yield chant Vedic mantra, Goa govt advises farmers

To improve and to get better crop yield the Goa government is endorsing a fresh modus operandi: asking farmers to chant ancient Vedic ‘mantra’

The state government has started recommending farmers to take up ‘cosmic farming’ in which they need to chant ‘Vedic mantra’ for 20 days in the farm for better quality and quantity of their crop, an official of the agriculture department said Friday. He said the government has been holding talks with institutions like the Shiv Yog Foundation and Brahmakumaris who have expertise in this field.

Farmers are being explained the importance of ‘cosmic farming’ under the guidance of Shiv Yog Foundation. As part of this, a farmer needs to spend at least 20 minutes a day chanting the ‘Vedic mantra’ for 20 days on his farm. The believers of cosmic farming claim that mantra draws the energy of the universe into the field and helps the seeds to sprout better and gives quality yield. Importance is being given to organic farming practice in Goa so that environmental stress due to use of fertilizers and chemicals reduces.