Women’s World T20 Semi-Final: England Stops India’s Unbeaten Run

England will meet Australia in the final after they demolished hosts and last edition's winners West Indies by 71 runs.

Nov 23, 2018, 08:49 am IST
All-round England beat India by eight wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women’s World T20 on Friday. England will meet Australia in the final after they demolished hosts and last edition’s winners West Indies by 71 runs.

England coasted along nicely to reach the below-par target in only 17.1 overs. Amy Jones (53 no off 45 balls) and Natalie Sciver (52 no off 40 balls) added 92 runs for the third wicket to take their team to the summit clash.

Earlier, England skipper Heather Knight picked up three wickets as India were bundled to 112 runs. India batting order suffered a major collapse as they went from 89/2 to 112 all out after winning the toss. Openers Smriti Mandhana (34) and Taniya Bhatia (11) forged a 43-run first-wicket stand to take India to a good start.

