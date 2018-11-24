KeralaLatest News

Devaswom Board Criticises Police For the Reduction in Number of Pilgrims at Sabarimala

Nov 24, 2018, 08:29 pm IST
Devaswom Board President M Padmakumar has said that It is not Devaswom Board who has set restrictions on Sabarimala but It is the police. “It is after the restrictions have gone high that the number of pilgrims has reduced. I had requested police to ease the restrictions on Sabarimala,” said M Padmakumar.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Board member K P SankarDas said that Police had reduced the restrictions on Sabarimala as a result of instructions from Sabarimala. “Criminals had halted on Sannidhanam, it is under these circumstances that Police had to be a little more strict,” he said.

He also added that if Police finds the law and order situation in Sabarimala is better, they will ease restrictions.

Meanwhile, Devaswom board President M Padma Kumar has responded to the Government’s suggestion of allowing two days exclusively for women to pray at Sabarimala. He said that this suggestion needn’t be considered now since Govt has already sought more time for implementing the verdict.” In the Devaswom board meeting, there was no discussion regarding keeping a separate date for women to enter. I cannot comment on Government’s stand,” he said.

 

