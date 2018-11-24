Navjot Singh Sidhu Accepts the Invitation of Pak P.M Imran Khan

If was Pakistani media which initially reported that Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will visit Pakistan to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kartarpur border corridor. The media was reportedly quoting the country’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Later, Confirming the development, Sidhu said: “I received an invitation from Pakistan PM Imran Khan and the Pakistan high commission in India has also contacted me to know my itinerary.”

Sidhu has clearly expressed his desire to be a part of the event “I will go if the Government of India allows me to go. It will be a great honour to be a part of history. There will not be a happier moment than the time when my turban touches the ground where Guru Nanak Dev once walked. It was an unfulfilled wish of my parents.”

A long-pending demand of the Sikh community to build a religious corridor linking Gurdaspur with a historic gurdwara in Pakistan may finally be fulfilled with both the countries announcing that stretches would be developed in their respective areas.

Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone for the corridor on the Pakistani side on November 28, while on November 26, President Ram Nath Kovind and Amarinder Singh will do the groundbreaking ceremony on the Indian side.