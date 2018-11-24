Rajasthan election: CPM hopeful to get astonishing victory

The CPM leadership is looking for an astonishing victory in the coming Rajasthan state elections. The Communist had formed a front consisting of other democratic parties including Janata Dal(S). And even they claim to be becoming the black horses of the race.

The party has no representative in the current assembly but had three members in the assembly during 2008-2013. The communists have fielded 28 candidates for the election the state and hope to win at least three to five seats. The candidates are fielded in areas of Sikar, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur rural, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Kota.

According to a CPI (M) member with knowledge of the matter, “there are at least seven seats where we will manage to get more than 10,000 votes. In other seats, we can get 2,000-3,000 votes easily.”

Party leaders say that they fought for water for farmers in the state’s irrigation belt of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Bikaner last year. Then, they forced the government to intervene when mustard, groundnut, and onion price fell

The party also organized farmers to block highways for 8-9 days in Churu against non-availability of crop insurance claims and finally, the farmers got ?300 crore as insurance.

The party is also resting its hopes on its fight against the state’s power tariff hike, which resulted in the government withdrawing it. This benefitted many farmers, as there are 12 lakh tubewells that run on power in areas like Sikar, Churu, Nagaur. To celebrate this victory, the CPI(M) organized a victory rally in Jaipur this year.

Although the discussions are not yet ended in CPM regarding co-operating with Congress to defeat BJP, in the Rajasthan elections CPI(M) is looking at the Congress as the key rival.