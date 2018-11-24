Third phase of panchayat polls progressing in J&K

The polling began at 8 am in 2,773 polling stations, including 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu division. The Election Commission officials said 727 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive, including 493 in Kashmir division and 234 in Jammu division, for the third phase.

They said 5,239 candidates are in the fray for 358 sarpanch and 1,652 panch seats. Ninety-six sarpanchs and 1,437 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase, they added. The officials said an electorate of 4,23,592 is eligible for voting for sarpanch constituencies while 2,70,668 for panch constituencies. They said all arrangements, including security-related, have been put in place for smooth conduct of the polls.

The nine-phased elections, being conducted on the non-party basis, began on November 17.