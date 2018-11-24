(Video) Robbers Enter Jewellery, Workers FIght Back With Swords!

Latest NewsVideo

Nov 24, 2018, 09:42 pm IST
Most people’s initial reaction to an approaching set of robbers would be to call the police or even flee the scene. Not too many people will have the courage to fight back. But this Canadian shoppers did something exactly like that and it was recorded in a video, which is now going viral.

The incident, which took place in Mississauga, Canada, was recorded on the store’s security cameras and shows the brave employees fighting four robbers. The video shows robbers coming to enter the Jewellery, threatening with hammer and gun. But the workers fight back valiantly and seeing their determination, the robbers go back.  Watch the video here which has been widely retweeted.

The second video shows the footage from a camera outside the bank, Although the situation is quite a serious one, a lot of people are seeing the funny side of it.

 

