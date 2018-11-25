Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Andra Pradesh to build this Skyscraper to Beat Statue of Unity

Nov 25, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Andhra Prades’s CM N Chandrababu Naidu has put a stop to the statue building spree stating that the proposed AP legislative assembly building in Amaravati will be taller than the Statue of Unity by 68 metres.

Hence, on completion, the assembly building will be the tallest structure in the country. The Statue of Unity stands at 182 metres.

In 2017, Naidu made the master architect – Foster + Partners of UK to prepare the designs with truly global standards.

The design has almost been finalised by Naidu, with the blueprint being submitted to the state government by Foster + Partners firm.

Amaravati masterplan project includes the design of two key buildings: the legislature assembly and the high court complex, along with several secretariat buildings, where the offices of state administration are located.

Publicly accessible for most of the year, it is a gathering space for the public and their elected representatives. A spiral ramp takes people up to the cultural museum and the viewing gallery from where they can experience democracy in action.

The new building will have two galleries – one at 80 metres accommodating 300 people and the other at 250 metres accommodating 20 people. The building will be cyclone and earthquake proof.

