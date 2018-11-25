Mohanlal would have uttered ‘MeToo a fad’ unintentionally: Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, who is sharing screen space with Mohanlal in Odiyan, backed Mohanlal and said that Mohanlal would have uttered ‘MeToo a fad’ unintentionally.

He said that Mohanlal being a sensible person would not have meant it, but feels that the Mollywood star could have handled the issue with more sensitivity.

Prakash Raj says that Mohanlal is a huge star and is expected to air opinions responsibly. Prakash Raj said that he too supports #Me Too movement as it empowers women to speak up against harassers.