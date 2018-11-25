“Pinarayi Vijayan is New Age Hitler”: P.C George

P.C George MLA has said that Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is manhandling devotees with the Supreme Court verdict.

“To break devotees is Pinarayi Vijayan’s pride. He is a new age Hitler. There is a huge section in CPI(M) who doesn’t agree to Pinarayi Vijayan’s opinion. But nobody dares to say anything at his face.

Govt said that it can reserve two exclusive days for letting women enter Sabarimala. The idea is to let Women faction of CPI(M) into Sabarimala with the help of Police. Wives of Most CPI(M) leaders have all taken part in namajapa protest.

A case was registered against K Surendran and Radhakrishna menon for worshipping Lord AYyappa. Pinarayis days as chief minister are numbered. Mathew T Thomas was the only believer in the ministry, he too was expelled.