Security Forces Killed 4 Militants in Encounter

Four militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter which broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is underway.
According to J&K police, forces were conducting a cordon and search operation in Kapran Batagund area when the gunbattle between the two parties broke out.
#OpHipuraBatagund (#Kulgam). Four #terrorists killed. Operation in progress #IndianArmy #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA
— Chinar Corps – Indian Army (@Chinarcorps_IA) November 25, 2018
In the wake of the encounter, mobile services have been suspended in the district.
