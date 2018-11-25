Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Shankar approached this Hollywood actor for Akshay Kumar’s Role in 2.0

Nov 25, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Less than a minute

Actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is all set to hit the screens on November 29. It is one of the costliest films ever made in which Khiladi Kumar will be seen as an antagonist. But do you know, he was not the first choice for this role. Yes, during a press conference, filmmaker S Shankar revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger was approached for the negative role. However, things didn’t turn work and then Akshay comes onboard.

During a press conference, the filmmaker said, “I was thinking to make this film International. We had thought of casting Arnold Schwarzenegger. And we had talks also and we had allotted dates also. But somehow things did not work out as Hollywood and India’s contract is contradictory. So we thought of looking at the good cast from the Indian industry.”

He further added that Akshay was in talks with the production house for a remake of Kathi. Shankar narrated the story to the actor and he said yes.

