Watch: This is How a Rocket Launch Looks From Space

We have seen quite a lot of visuals of how rockets get launched from the launching station. Starting witht he count down, the incredible machines bursts up, piercing the atmosphere and out into the space. While all this has been very familiar, have you ever wondered how the same event would look from space?
European Space Agency astronaut and current International Space Station (ISS) resident Alexander Gerst has shared a time-lapse video of a rocket launch as seen from space. You can see the rocket as it moves into the atmosphere starting about 5 seconds into the video. Watch the video here:
Progress launch timelapse seen from space
This is real. How a space ship leaves our planet, seen from ISS. Dies sind echte Aufnahmen. Wie ein Raumschiff unseren Planeten verlässt – von der ISS aus gesehen. Hi-Res: https://youtu.be/ouBfzCgXHgk —Timelapse of the Russian Progress MS-10 cargo spacecraft launched on 16 November 2018 at 18:14 GMT from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, taken by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst.Alexander was circling Earth on the International Space Station when this timelapse was taken. The cargo spacecraft docked with the Station two days later on 18 November.Some notable moments in this video are:00:07 Rocket booster separation. 00:19 Core stage separation. 00:34:05 Core Stage starts burning in the atmosphere00:34:19 Progress separates from rocketCredits: ESA/NASA.
Gepostet von Alexander Gerst am Freitag, 23. November 2018
