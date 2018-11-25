Watch: This is How a Rocket Launch Looks From Space

We have seen quite a lot of visuals of how rockets get launched from the launching station. Starting witht he count down, the incredible machines bursts up, piercing the atmosphere and out into the space. While all this has been very familiar, have you ever wondered how the same event would look from space?

European Space Agency astronaut and current International Space Station (ISS) resident Alexander Gerst has shared a time-lapse video of a rocket launch as seen from space. You can see the rocket as it moves into the atmosphere starting about 5 seconds into the video. Watch the video here: