Ayodhya: Dates for Ram temple construction will be announced next year

In VHP’s Dharma Sabha, it is declared that the dates for constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya will be announced early next year. The dates will declare in the 2019 ‘Kumbh Mela’. The Kumbh Mela of 2019 will be held at Prayagraj. Ramji Das of Nirmohi Akhara informed this on Dharma Sabha of VHP.

Nritya Gopaldas, President of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, in his address said that such a large attendance shows that how much people from different walks of life are attached to the Ram temple.

“We respect the courts. We have great hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I request Adityanath to pave the way for construction of Ram temple”, he said making a call to the government to do the needful in this regard at the earliest.

The dharma sabha venue saw the Ram Bhakts taking a pledge for construction of Ram temple, vowing by taking the soil of Ayodhya in their hands. Religious leader Ram Bhadracharya said: “On November 23, I had called a senior union minister who assured that after the model code of conduct comes to an end on December 11, the PM is likely to sit with them and take such a decision so that Ram temple could be built.”

“We were also told we will not be cheated and I feel that ordinance route may be opted in the winter session of Parliament. We should exercise patience… We have been saddened by the court. The court of people will not deceive us” he stressed.

Earlier senior leader Champat Rai declared that no formula dividing the disputed land will be acceptable for temple construction. “We want the entire land for temple construction … no formula dividing the land is acceptable.”